National charity Wheels for All unveils plans to bolster provision of inclusive cycling across UK

A national charity has unveiled plans that aim to bolster the provision of inclusive cycling across the UK, benefiting hundreds more disabled people.

Wheels for All, formerly known as Cycling Projects, has rebranded to better reflect its ethos. The charity is a leading provider of inclusive cycling and promotes a range of popular community engagement programmes that give people of all abilities the opportunity to cycle regularly.

Founded 30 years ago and with headquarters in Warrington, Wheels for All operates a network of inclusive cycling centres in the country and has supported thousands of people to become more active and enjoy the outdoors.

The charity has been empowered to create new opportunities for disabled cyclists following a funding boost from Sport England, as part of its Scaling Up programme, to help maximise the impact of active volunteering and reach more people across the country.

Over the next 12 months, it plans to open a further 15 centres in regions where cycling provision has previously been limited, as well as recruiting an additional 200 volunteers to play an integral role in the running of these sites. This will also coincide with the nationwide roll-out of a newly-launched ‘Bike Buddy’ programme.

Charity director Ian Tierney said: “The rebrand marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter, building upon the positive work carried out by our staff and volunteers to make cycling inclusive to all.

“Over the past three decades, we have changed from being just a project-based initiative into more of a national network of centres, with the aim of bringing a love of cycling to as many people as possible.

“The new name, Wheels for All, is taken from our most popular offering, which is already well-known to families and individuals using our centres.

“It is our vision to have centres across the country, in every single local authority area, so that people everywhere have the same opportunity to benefit from our programmes. This vital funding from Sport England, which we’re extremely grateful for, provides fresh impetus towards reaching that goal.”

Wheels for All shared the charity’s growth plans with a capacity crowd as part of the recent Cycle Show, which took place from 22nd-24th April at London’s Alexandra Palace, with Ian Tierney taking to the stage at 3:15pm on the Friday.

It also premiered a specially-created film, We Ride Together, highlighting a new nationwide campaign that appeals to those with a passion for cycling to make a difference in their local community by getting involved in the charity’s suite of programmes.

Paul Alcock, chair of trustees and Wheels for All, said: “We are thrilled that the organisers have not only invited us to attend the Cycle Show, but have also gifted us a stand. This is a big deal to help support our work and showcase what we do to a national audience.

“Wheels for All connects volunteers with disabled people and disability services, with the aim of giving individuals the chance to be active. It’s vital that events like these represent and attract as diverse an audience as possible, reflecting the growing demand for cycling and physical activity from all corners of our communities.

“So, we are looking forward to the opportunity to promote our services for people with differing needs who are passionate about cycling, whilst networking and learning from others across the industry.”