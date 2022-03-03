National Occupational Standards for Welsh apprenticeship pathway now ready for feedback

Share Facebook

The Welsh Government is currently working with the Institute of the Motor Industry (IMI) and the Association of Cycle Traders (ACT), along with the ACT’s training provider partner Activate Cycle Academy, to develop an apprenticeship pathway for bike mechanics which will also include e-bike maintenance, off the back of increased interest in the sector.

This would offer more opportunities for cycle businesses to hire and train quality bike technicians in Wales, the ACT said, as there isn’t currently a funded training route in the country.

To support this apprenticeship pathway, the IMI has been working with industry stakeholders to develop National Occupational Standards (NOS) for Cycle Maintenance and Repair, to include e-bikes.

The NOS describe what an individual in a certain role should be able to do and the knowledge and understanding they need. Companies can use them to help design their in-house training, on-the-job coaching or performance management systems.

These Cycle Maintenance and Repair NOS, for which the draft version can be seen here, is now ready for industry feedback. People do not have to be based in Wales to do this.

The wider consultation phase closes on 13th March – follow the link here to give feedback. To discuss anything about the project, please contact Caroline Harris at the IMI at carolineh@theimi.org.uk.

To also help with securing the funding provision for the apprenticeship, the ACT is assisting in gauging the level of demand for this apprenticeship within Wales from Welsh-based retailers, workshops and other businesses involved in the industry. If your business is based in Wales, the ACT is asking for you to express your interest in this apprenticeship by completing the survey here.

Both the IMI and ACT have thanked the industry for their interest and support.