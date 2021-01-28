NBDA names Heather Mason as new president

Share Facebook

Heather Mason has been named president of the National Bike Dealers Association (NBDA), starting from 8th February.

The NBDA board of directors selected Mason after an open search to fill the role.

“Heather brings an impressive range of experience, but her commitment to the industry and her passion for supporting and strengthening independent bicycle retailers made her a stand-out candidate,” said board chair Kent Cranford.

Mason’s career has included many roles in the cycling industry, including bike shop owner and manager, professional athlete, retail columnist and author and national level supply executive.

“Cycling is my passion and the industry is my family,” said Mason. “I’m honoured to serve independent bicycle retailers and fuel their growth.

“We’re facing a lot of challenges as an industry along with a surge in consumer interest, and maybe it’s cliche, but we’re in this together. That’s what being an NBDA member is all about.”

Mason’s strategic vision includes expanding the NBDA’s training and education resources for both experienced and prospective retailers as well as certification and accreditation programmes that empower owners and employees to grow their shops and their careers.

“I intend to lead by example by building authentic relationships and trust with NBDA members,” she added. “Five years from now, I want to walk into a room filled with happy successful retailers who have enjoyed years of support from our organisation.”

