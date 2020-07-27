Nevis Range and Trek renew commercial partnership for 2020/21

Share Facebook

The Nevis Range Mountain Experience and Trek have renewed their commercial partnership for 2020/21.

The Fort William based mountain resort reopened on 15th July after the COVID-19 outbreak forced it to close over the past months.

In the past 12 months, Nevis Range and Trek have worked together on a number of initiatives to encourage and develop mountain biking, at all levels, at Nevis Range continuing the journey towards being “one of the world’s leading Trek mountain bike destinations”. Both partners said they are keen to develop these projects further, with new initiatives and events scheduled to be announced in the coming months.

Chris O’Brien, Nevis Range’s CEO, said: “Despite all of the challenges and tough decisions we are having to make as a direct result of the Covid-19 pandemic, there is still a mood of cautious optimism amongst the team. Whilst many of our projects have been cancelled due to funding pressures and a catastrophic loss of revenue, we are continuing with our Blue Bike Track new blue graded, uplift accessible, trail and hope to have that open in May 2021.

“As lockdown restrictions have eased, the company’s Trail Building team have been able to get back to work on this exciting new project which will be a massively attractive new addition to the resort’s extensive network of mountain bike trails. The cross-country trail will allow less confident riders to head higher up Aonach Mor and enjoy views as far as the Isle of Skye.

“Last weekend saw over 50 volunteers turn out to help Nevis Range get ready to launch the new bike season, and with the upturn in demand for bikes that has been seen during lockdown I’m hoping we can see some of those new rides on our downhill tracks over this next few weeks. Bike season ticket sales and uplift day tickets are selling well, so here’s hoping for a fantastic, if shorter, summer season!

“Whilst we don’t yet know what racing may look like over the coming months, we do know that despite everything there will be more people riding our trails than ever before, and I really want to thank Trek for their continued support!”

In the last year, Trek has supplied Nevis Range with a fleet of mountain bikes, including a number of e-bikes. Trek will continue to support Mikayla Parton, Nevis Range’s sponsored downhill and enduro rider on the UK and international race scene. The investment will also be used in the design and development of new downhill features and future trail design. The trail centre’s Blue Bike Track, new Blue cross country downhill route, is due to open in May 2021.

Jez Loftus, Trek’s UK media and PR specialist, said: “We’ve seen strong growth in demand since March and it continues. It’s put pressure on availability but we’re working hard to ensure we have enough bikes arriving in the months ahead.

“Its’s great to see so many people turning to cycling for exercise, health and transport. We believe it a simple solution for some of the world’s complex problems. Nevis Range is the perfect partner for Trek and there’s plenty more coming for 2020 and beyond.”

