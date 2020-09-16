£2.4 million Bradley to Brighouse Greenway to provide ‘missing link’ in current infrastructure

Share Facebook

People are being asked for their views on plans for a £2.4 million cycling and walking route between Bradley and Brighouse, as part of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s CityConnect programme.

The Bradley to Brighouse Greenway, which is being delivered in partnership with Kirklees Council and Calderdale Council, will be a 6.5-kilometre section of a new route, providing a ‘missing link’ in current cycling and walking infrastructure.

The scheme will include improvements to existing footpaths, bridleways and quiet roads through Bradley and Brighouse, with a new section of route being built alongside the Calder Hebble Navigation canal towpath. New signage and junction and road crossing improvements also feature among the proposals.

Councillor Kim Groves, chair of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s Transport Committee, said: “We’re pleased to be working in partnership with Kirklees Council and Calderdale Council on this important scheme, which will provide local communities in Brighouse, Bradley and Mirfield with more opportunities to travel by bike and on foot.

“Enabling increasing numbers of us to travel by bike and on foot is more important than ever, not only as we look to address the health, transport and economic challenges created by COVID-19, but also in helping us achieve our aim of becoming a net-zero carbon economy by 2038.”

Once complete, the route will connect to the Birkby Bradley Greenway, the Calder Valley Greenway and the Huddersfield Broad Canal, with off-road routes to the Lower Spen Country Park and to Mirfield.

“Throughout lockdown, many people rediscovered their love of walking and cycling and we want to do all we can to enable this to continue,” added councillor Scott Patient, Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for climate change and resilience. “By improving our walking and cycling infrastructure, including off-road routes like the proposed Bradley to Brighouse Greenway, we can encourage people to continue using these methods of active travel and also support our work to address the climate emergency.

“The route will enable cyclists and pedestrians to enjoy a seamless, safe, convenient and accessible connection between communities and link with other Greenways across Calderdale and into Kirklees. It also aligns with our wider strategic ambitions for South East Calderdale, complementing ambitious plans to help encourage a shift away from car use.”

Councillor Peter McBride, Kirklees Council’s cabinet member for regeneration, said: “This scheme will make it much easier for people to travel by bike across Kirklees, and further afield. It will provide a safer easier to use route for leisure or commuting, which offers both health and environmental benefits for those who use it. More people cycling and walking means less cars on the roads reducing congestion, pollution and carbon emissions.

“By providing improved infrastructure and opportunities for cycling we hope to encourage more people to get on their bike and help us tackle the climate emergency.”

To deliver a wide range of transport improvements, the West Yorkshire Combined Authority is seeking £12 million funding through the West Yorkshire-plus Transport Fund, and the Leeds City Region Growth Deal.

The Growth Deal is a £1 billion package of Government investment through the Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership (LEP), delivered by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority to accelerate growth and create jobs across Leeds City Region.

The plans are available to view online on the Combined Authority’s Your Voice website from today, 16th September, and people are invited to comment before the consultation ends on 14th October.

