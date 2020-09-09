New £250,000 bike park coming to Hillsborough Park

Share Facebook

A new £250,000 all wheeled bike park is coming to Hillsborough Park, with work set to be completed by next spring.

The project has been developed and funding secured by Sheffield City Council in partnership with Access Sport, Move More and Sheffield Hallam University.

The facility, which was recently granted planning permission, will provide a “progressive, inclusive and accessible” community asset for the park and further contribute to Sheffield’s plans to promote and encourage cycling in the city.

As well as the facility itself, Access Sport will provide equipment such as bikes and helmets, storage facilities and regular coaching sessions.

Councillor Mary Lea, cabinet member for culture, parks and leisure at Sheffield City Council, said: “This exciting new bike park will provide excellent modern cycling facilities for all. It’s a fantastic example of partnership working, drawing on expertise and national initiatives in response to the needs of our communities.

“Not only will it be a great attraction for visitors to Hillsborough Park, but it will enable those with barriers to cycling, such as disabilities, affordability and access, to develop their skills and a love for travelling on wheels. Hillsborough Park is one of our finest public spaces and we have great plans for its future as a destination park – it’s the perfect home for this new facility.

“It’s great to see the park’s future on track, and, with the new Coach House facility also being developed, things are looking up for Hillsborough, its fantastic park and the local community.”

