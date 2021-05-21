New bike hire and cycle shop established in Llandudno

Share Facebook

Cycle retailer We Cycles and mountain bike hire shop Beics Betws have joined forces to establish a bike hire and cycle shop in Llandudno.

The new shop is a collaboration with a local café Providero and is located in Upper Mostyn Street.

Together with a new exercise studio, the new venture aims to become a ‘Coffee and Cycle Lifestyle Centre’ offering retail cycle and hire services café and exercise classes.

As an established bike hire business located in Betws y Coed, Beics Betws recognised a gap in the market for bike hire facilities in Llandudno and Conwy coastal areas, likewise, We Cycles, based in Llandudno Junction, identified a demand for cycle retail and repair facilities in Llandudno town centre.

Gareth Ffowcs Williams, owner of We Cycles, takes the view that joining forces with Beics Betws and working with Providero café is an ‘obvious’ collaboration that should help provide an ‘excellent base for the local cycling community and visitors alike’. “Everyone knows that cycling and coffee go together. Hopefully being able to enjoy a great coffee whilst perusing our store will make the shopping experience even better.”

The new shop is now open for business and is looking forward to a busy season ahead. Call 01492 710244/245 for more details.

