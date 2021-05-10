New bike shelter installed at New Southgate station

Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) has installed a new shelter with two-tier racks for 18 bikes at New Southgate station.

For safety and security, the shelter has low-wattage LED light, powered by a ten-square-metre solar panel on the roof. The new parking facility is on the west side of the station.

Both cycle shelter and landscaping are part of GTR’s network-wide, multimillion-pound station improvement programme. The improvements include over 1,000 new cycle parking spaces.

Tom Moran, managing director for Great Northern and Thameslink, said: “We’re making our stations more sustainable and a better experience for our passengers.

“We’ve given cyclists using New Southgate’s new bike shelter the light they need in an environmentally friendly way that doesn’t increase the station’s electricity use.”

