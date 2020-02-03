New bikes from Saracen and Ridgeback at iceBike* 2020

Ridgeback and Saracen will be launching new bikes at iceBike* 2020.

Saracen is launching its new Dirt Jump range and Ridgeback will be ready to showcase its range of brand new e-bikes at Marshall Arena:MK this month.

Ridgeback has added ten new e-bikes to the range, to bring the total MY21 offering up to 18. Prices will start at £1,599.99 and go up to £3,999.99 with a variety of styles, components and capabilities.

Two e-cargo bikes join the range for 2020 after feedback from last year’s iceBike*. Dealers will also be able to place orders and there will be some exclusive show offers to tempt attendees.

From Saracen, the Amplitude, AL Team, CR3, CR2 and ALX frameset will all make their 2020 debuts at the show.

Kellie Parsons, marketing director at Sportline, said: “It is great to have so many new bikes on display at the show this year and we are incredibly excited about this new direction from Ridgeback particularly.

“This is a seriously compelling offer from the brand and is a direct answer to the growing appetite that we are seeing from the market. We don’t always have many new bikes at the show as the timings don’t work out, so this adds a new layer to the iceBike* for 2020.”

Genesis is shifting its focus and going back to its roots as the ‘Original Adventure Bike Brand’ with a focus on gravel and all-road riding. Ex-world tour star Adam Blythe will also be at the show on 19th February.

More details will be confirmed in the lead-up to the show and dealers are encouraged to register now at www.icebike.co.uk.