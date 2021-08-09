New crossings proposed to make walking and cycling easier in Oldham and Trafford

Share Facebook

Residents in Oldham and Trafford are being asked for their views on several proposed new crossings which are being created to enable more people to travel on foot or by bike for local trips.

In partnership with Oldham Council and Trafford Council, the proposed crossings, which are now under consultation, will enable more journeys to happen without cars. Both Oldham and Trafford’s consultations launched on 2nd August and will run until 10th September 2021.

Transport commissioner Chris Boardman said: “A new or upgraded crossing might seem a small change to a street but it can have a huge impact on the daily experience for local people.

“If we make our roads more pleasant and easier to navigate on foot, by bike, scooting or wheeling, we’ll enable thousands more everyday trips to happen without cars. That’s good for our mental and physical health, great for kids, helps to clean up the air and saves money. I’d encourage Oldham and Trafford residents to get involved and have their say on these new proposed crossings.”

The proposed crossings in Oldham include:

– Creating a new signalised walking, cycling and horse-riding crossing across Chew Valley Road near Arthurs Lane

– Signalising the junction of Manchester Road and Well-I-Hole Road, including facilities for people travelling on-foot, by-bike or horse-riding

– Providing a new signalised walking, cycling and horse-riding crossing at Well-I-Hole Road to the south of Manchester Road

– Implementing a new signalised crossing across Wellyhole Street/Constantine Street

– Installing a new signalised crossing across Salmon Fields near Leonard Way

Councillor Amanda Chadderton, deputy leader of Oldham Council and cabinet member for Neighbourhoods, said: “Oldham Council is committed to making our borough safer and accessible to all. If approved, these improved measures would open up previously underused areas for residents to enjoy while at the same time encouraging them to leave their cars at home and walk or ride.

“The knock-on effect would be more cars off our roads – which would help improve the health of residents, plus it also fits with our aim of becoming the greenest borough in Greater Manchester.”

In Trafford, the proposed crossings are:

– Implementing a new controlled walking and cycling crossing across Dunham Road at the junction with Gorsey Lane, Altrincham

– Upgrading the crossing facilities at the junction of Shaftesbury Avenue and Aimson Road East, Timperley, providing walking and cycling facilities on all arms creating a Cycle Optimised Protected Signals (CYCLOPS) style junction

Councillor Stephen Adshead, Trafford Council’s executive member for environmental and regulatory services, said: “Making the borough a greener and safer place is a major priority for Trafford Council and this scheme, if approved, will help contribute to this by taking cars off the roads.

“We are committed to supporting schemes which allow more people to walk and cycle safely across our borough. This will of course lead to cleaner air and huge health benefits for residents.”

