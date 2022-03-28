New cycling app Jagz helping cyclists find group rides, bike shops and more

Share Facebook

A new cycling app called Jagz is aiming to make it easy for cyclists and mountain bikers to find group rides, hosts, professional guides, bike shops, shuttles, races, and bike events, at home and around the world.

“The bike industry was lacking a convenient way for cyclists to meet one another, plan rides together, and easily enjoy our sport while travelling,” said Jagz founder David Jaget. “Jagz is a mobile cycling companion that will connect people who share the same passion while adding convenience to our biking experience.”

After downloading the app, users can choose to be seen as a traveller, host, professional guide, or business. A host is a local who makes themselves available to potential travellers. The host has the option of charging per hour for their time. Professional guides can create multiple detailed tours and set per tour prices. Professional guides, bike shops, and tour companies can also offer bike rentals on the Jagz app.

The ‘engine’ of Jagz is a button on the homepage called MyTown, where users can create or join group rides and events such as races, demo days, clinics, shuttle services, and post-ride soirees. Bike activities are displayed on an interactive map that allows participants to tap ‘going’ and the event is automatically synced to the user’s calendar.

Jaget said: “It’s not always about the KOM and the elevation gain, sometimes it’s about the places and the people.” Since Jagz was introduced, the app has already revealed hosts and guides in South Africa, the Philippines, Croatia, Canada, Colombia, and Brazil.

“There’s nothing better than connecting with a friendly local,” said Jaget. “They are always the kindest, sincerely enthusiastic cyclists in a given location. That’s why I say Jagz has the finest cyclists in the world.

“The reality is that guides are only available in a select few places in the world. But do you know who is everywhere? Hosts!”

Upgrades and improvements to the app continue with the soon to roll out TownSquare, a bike-only newsfeed. Information and booking details for bike-friendly lodging and camping are to come.

Jagz is a global online community of mountain bikers and cyclists. It offers a comprehensive resource for planning mountain bike, road, and gravel adventures at home or when travelling. Users can search destinations across the world and choose from thousands of hosts, guides, and tours. Users can also connect with other cyclists in their hometown and create or join group rides and events.

The interactive ride calendar allows users to browse upcoming races, demo days, trail building events, and more. For more information, find Jagz in the Apple and Google Play Store or click here.