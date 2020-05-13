New cycling course launching at SGS College

Share Facebook

A new cycling course is being launched at SGS College from September 2020.

The Level 3 Diploma in Sports Coaching and Cycling Performance and Cycling Academy package has been designed for distance learning, recruiting learners who live anywhere within the United Kingdom. All learning, coaching and training will take place online.

This new programme is a career-focused qualification which is recognised, endorsed and accredited by industry, enabling learners to develop underpinning knowledge and technical skills as well as gaining experience as a coach and sport practitioner.

Head SGS Cycling Academy Nic Tilling said: “Many of the world’s top professional riders are enrolled on degree programmes which offer flexibility to fit studying and learning around their race programme, but until now, there has been no equivalent opportunity for junior riders engaging in further education.

“Until now, young cyclists have had to make a choice, follow their cycling dreams or concentrate on their education. Either way there was a risk – missing out on a promising career in cycling or missing out on completing education. SGS College has just made it possible to simultaneously succeed in junior cycling and in education.”

Learners will have their own Today’s Plan account to receive training session plans and to upload ride data for analysis and feedback as well as having complete access to Zwift for training and racing. The SGS Cycling Academy is not a club, so riders are free to represent any club or team of their choice.

In addition to the college’s existing portfolio of sports academies, the SGS Cycling Academy, in partnership with RoadStarz, provides each of its members with a complete online programme of coaching, training and mentoring. Learners are given bespoke training plans, feedback on racing and training performance and guidance to develop their cycling fitness and race performance.

Tilling, also the founder of RoadStarz, added: “I started the company to enable people to achieve greatness by cycling. After teaching sport science and physical education for over 17 years and sharing my passion for sports performance, I created RoadStarz to connect amateur cyclists with my insight as a rider. With this knowledge I am very excited to launch this new programme where young people to following their dreams and gain a recognised qualification at the same time. Places are limited so learners need to apply as soon as possible.”

