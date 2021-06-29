New dates, new concept, new venue: Eurobike heads to Frankfurt from 2022

Share Facebook

Eurobike is relocating from Friedrichshafen to Frankfurt from 2022.

The move will once again reshuffle the cycling industry’s calendar, with the new iteration taking place from 13th-17th July. The first three days, reserved for the trade, will be followed by a ‘festival weekend’ open to the general public.

It comes as part of a wider plan between the Messe Frankfurt and Messe Friedrichshafen trade show companies. The pair have launched a new joint venture, Fairnamic, which aims to combine the performance capabilities of the two companies in order to “accompany the global mobility shift, particularly in urban areas”.

Fairnamic said the “ideal accessibility” of the Frankfurt venue, in tandem with its potential for future growth, offers a new starting point for an “authentic stages and thematic expansion of the cycling mega-trend”.

“The bicycle is the driver that will give a real and, above all, sustainable boost to advances in mobility that are imminent worldwide, said Stefan Reisinger, head of Eurobike. “We’re convinced that with Fairnamic we are building a foundation that will elevate the flagship show along with its Eurobike brand cluster to a new level in the future.”

The change has been welcomed by the mayors of both cities. “Cycling will be a real theme of the future,”said Frankfurt mayor Peter Feldmann. “Climate protection and the transportation shift are at the very top of our agenda. Eurobike will be a beacon in a city that is preparing to put cycling at the center of its debate on transport policy. I can’t imagine a more authentic location.”

Andreas Brand, mayor of Friedrichshafen, added: “The second-best solution is the best solution. That’s the best way to sum up Eurobike’s change of venue in terms of its further development and, above all, from the point of view of the Friedrichshafen trade show location. By establishing Fairnamic, the trade fair companies and their municipalities have ensured that the event formats can continue to grow, both domestically and internationally. In addition, we’re hoping for new synergies for the trade show business at the Friedrichshafen location, from which the exhibition center and the city will continue to benefit going forward.”

IAA Mobility takes place in September 2021, and it is believed the show’s newfound interest in bicycles was a factor in Eurobike’s date change.