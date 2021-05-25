New Devon road scheme set to provide new cycling and walking routes

Share Facebook

A new road scheme to improve journey times, provide new cycling and walking routes and support the construction of thousands of homes in Devon will receive more than £38 million of government funding.

The project will see an overhaul of key transport links in the county, including plans to upgrade the A382 and build a new dual carriageway near Newton Abbot.

The funding announcement comes as part of the Government’s drive to build back better from the pandemic and boost transport links across the country.

Transport Minister Baroness Vere said: “This multi-million-pound investment will totally change the transport landscape in this part of Devon.

“Funding will go towards easing congestion so that motorists in the area can enjoy better, faster journeys. Not only that – the scheme involves various plans to allow pedestrians and cyclists to get around the region safely and with ease, as we also look to build back greener from the pandemic.

“This Government is dedicated to levelling up regions across the country and we will continue to support regional economies by investing in local transport projects like this one.”

Councillor John Hart, the leader of Devon County Council, added: “I would like to thank the Department for Transport for providing this funding. This is the final stage of a major investment programme for the A382 corridor which is the culmination of several years of investment by the Council.

“It is very important for the Newton Abbot’s economy and will unlock the development of new homes and jobs, resulting in reduced journey times, improved safety and ease congestion. It will also provide safe, high-quality cycling and pedestrian routes, giving those wishing to make short journeys realistic alternative transport options.”

The total cost of the scheme comes to £44.85 million, with Devon County Council providing the remaining £6.7 million alongside the Department for Transport’s contribution.

The project will see the A382 widened between Trago roundabout and Forches Cross, boosting capacity on the road to ease congestion and allow more motorists to access the Newton Abbot area. This will support the construction of 2,500 new homes in the region and pave the way for the local economy to continue growing in the future. A new dual carriageway between Drumbridges and Trago roundabout will also be built.

Pedestrians and cyclists will enjoy better journeys, with plans for a shared pedestrian and cycle path along the length of the road, along with a bridge to allow them to safely cross. A shared-use path for pedestrians and cyclists will be constructed along Exeter Road, along with plans to widen the road to ease congestion.

The green light has also been given to construct the planned Jetty Marsh II connection as part of the scheme, which will provide a new road between Whitehill Cross and West Golds way, with a shared-use path adjacent to the route, reducing traffic on Exeter Road and providing better links to the A38.

