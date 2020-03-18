New digital agency Freeride launches

Share Facebook

Freeride, a content-led digital agency for cycling and endurance sports brands, has been launched.

It aims to provide a full mix of digital, content and social media services and is the culmination of nearly three years combining cycling and endurance sports and driving “real growth” for brands in the sector.

“As Cycling Pulse, we’ve worked with some of the most innovative brands in our industry, including Canyon, Zwift and Brompton, creating content that cyclists love and we’ve helped bring some fascinating stories to life along the way,” said a statement.

“As we developed, we quickly saw how we could use our digital expertise and knowledge of cycling to help brands achieve their marketing objectives and Cycling Pulse soon evolved into a specialist media owner and agency.”