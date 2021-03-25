New digital format Eurobike Insights to look at key bike industry issues

Share Facebook

A new digital format Eurobike Insights is to look at some of the bike industry’s ‘most important’ issues, with Messe Friedrichshafen setting up a digital studio to create new opportunities for more varied digital communication to accompany its events.

The premiere edition of Eurobike Insights will be analysing the home training trend. ARD sports presenter Bernd-Uwe Gutknecht will be talking to smart trainer expert Frank Jeniche, athletes on bike trainers Fiona Schröder and Thore Perske, the digital head coach of the German Cycling Federation Tim Böhme with GCA coordinator Christoph Kont and head of Eurobike Stefan Reisinger.

The bike community is invited to take part and can submit questions to the podium by 29th March here. These will be discussed during the show and the first episode of the Eurobike Insights will be streamed on 1st April via the Eurobike communication channels.

“With Eurobike Insights, we will be taking a regular look behind the scenes in the bicycle industry at the topics that drive it – both at present and in the future,” said Reisinger.

“As such, this exciting digital format will attract interest and attention both inside and beyond the community.”

Together with its service partner TVR from Ravensburg, Messe Friedrichshafen is offering its customers the opportunity to use the studio – whether for live-streams or videos, short interviews or full conferences, podium discussions, digital seminars or product presentations. Whatever the requirements, there is now the option to live-stream physical events around the world, live from Friedrichshafen.

The London room in the East Conference Centre has been transformed into a dedicated digital studio with a number of single stages and streaming backdrops and corresponding technology. In addition, there be options to do more with productions filmed directly at stands or at other locations around the showgrounds.

Klaus Wellmann, CEO Messe Friedrichshafen, said: “This new studio service provides both our customers and ourselves opportunities for enhanced communication. In these times of COVID-19 and beyond, it will be important to communicate with moving images to strengthen customer links and effectively promote business contacts. Our digital events have shown the way.

“We successfully communicated selected topics from our trade show portfolio around the world and, as such, have reached the industry, connected business partners and put customers in contact with one another during these challenging times. By using the ideal combination of online, hybrid and live events, we are a multi-platform operator and continuing to pursue our corporate strategy.”

