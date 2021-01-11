New Energise figures show surge in electric bike sales

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Sales of electric bikes have more than doubled over the past six months, according to new figures from specialist electric bike retailer Energise.

“The demand for electric bikes has multiplied over and again, and at Energise our customers say the main reason for their bike purchase is because they’re worried about using public transport during the pandemic,” said Ray Wookey, Energise’s managing director.

“Second to that, our new first-time customers have told me they felt they had become unfit during the various stages of the pandemic and wanted to get more exercise, get back outdoors and fall in love with nature again.”

Wookey added: “I’m thrilled that so many more people are taking to the streets on an electric bike, and our annual sales figures reflect this as well. I anticipate that by March this year our sales figures will have increased by more than 200% compared with the previous 12 months.

“As an essential retailer, we at Energise E-bikes are doing all we can to help meet this demand and we remain open in the current situation, by appointment. We have more than 150 e-bikes in stock, and we always give customers the opportunity to test ride a bike before making the purchase.”

Energise E-bikes, which has stores in South London and Kent, provides a one-to-one COVID-safe shopping experience with the stores’ e-bike experts.

Read the January issue of BikeBiz below: