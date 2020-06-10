New laws to help councils keep cyclists safe

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Cyclists will have safer journeys thanks to new laws coming into force from 22nd June, cycling minister Chris Heaton-Harris has announced today.

Local authorities in England will have new powers to use CCTV to issue penalty charge notices to drivers who park or load illegally in mandatory cycle lanes, putting cyclists at risk of a serious accident.

Cars parked on cycle lanes pose problems for cyclists, often forcing them into the flow of traffic. With approved camera devices, it will be easier for those local authorities with civil parking enforcement powers to take action against cars illegally parked on mandatory cycle lanes, allowing cyclists to complete their journeys without deviating from their path.

It is the latest measure from the Government to develop a greener, healthier and more resilient transport network in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The move comes as part of Bike Week, 6th-14th June, which will see a range of organisations – led by Cycling UK – encourage everyone to get pedalling to boost their fitness and protect the environment.

“Across the country there has been a surge in the number of people dusting off their old bike from the back of the shed and cycling, or taking journeys on foot, to get from A to B,” said Heaton-Harris. “Giving local authorities more powers to stop cycle lanes from becoming blocked will make it safer for cyclists.

“These new measures also build on our recent £2 billion investment to create a green, healthier legacy and see more people travelling by bicycle or on foot.”

This measure will help get more cyclists on the road and alleviate pressure on public transport infrastructure, giving people the confidence to use their bike for more journeys – perhaps for the first time.

Last month, the Transport Secretary’s announced a £2 billion package for cycling and walking to help create a greener transport network. This included £225 million for local authorities in England to create pop-up cycle lanes with protected space for cycling, wider pavements, safer junctions, and bike and bus-only corridors.

The public will also be able to benefit from the recently announced bicycle repair scheme, where up to half a million £50 vouchers will be issued to people in England to help get neglected bikes back on the road.