New Le Col by Wiggins collections unveiled

Sir Bradley Wiggins and Le Col are continuing their collaboration with the launch of this year’s summer Le Col by Wiggins collection.

Paying homage to some of Wiggins’ most memorable moments during his 2012 season, the collection is split across three designs – the Planche, Arc and Pursuit collections – in Le Col’s Pro and Sport ranges along with an updated selection of Le Col by Wiggins Pro, Pro Lightweight Sport and Waist shorts.

The Arc and Planche collections include a Pro Aero jersey, Sport II jersey, socks, cap and a t-shirt, and the Pursuit collection includes a Pro Air jersey, Sport Lightweight jersey, socks, cap and a t-shirt, and all are available in both men’s and women’s sizes.

Planche capsule collection

“The Planche des Belles Filles is a modern-day monument of La Grande Boucle. Its eye-watering steep slopes set against a lush Vosges backdrop are fast becoming one of the race’s great sights. Who could ever forget that hot summer day in July 2012 when Sir Bradley and a handful of favourites glided away from the rest of the peloton? A ride that created a legend and Britain’s first-ever Tour de France champion. Presented in a stunning white with a homage to the red polka dots of the mountains classification in Le Tour, the Le Col by Wiggins Planche collection makes an excellent addition to your kit drawer.”

Arc capsule collection

“The biggest victory of Sir Bradley Wiggins’ career, the Le Col by Wiggins Arc collection is named after the Arc de Triomphe. Featuring in the final stage of every Tour de France along the Champs Elysées, the designs emulate the winning sensations of those who have earned the Maillot Jaune with an image of the Arc subtly presented across the range.”

Pursuit capsule collection

“Sir Bradley Wiggins gained global fame when he won the Tour de France, but long before that it all started on the track. From Herne Hill, hidden away in suburban south London, to the Olympic velodromes of Rio and Beijing, the five-time medal winner has a lot of gratitude for the track. Honouring his beginnings as a track cyclist and the velodrome that propelled him to greatness, former hour world record holder and five-time Olympic medallist Sir Bradley Wiggins has created the Pursuit Collection. The items in this collection feature bold lines in a pattern reminiscent of the velodrome.”

