New MET range arrives at Raleigh

The new MET range has arrived at Raleigh, including the Estro MIPS, Veleno and Veleno MIPS models.

Estro MIPS

“A versatile road helmet ready for your longest day on the bike, the Estro MIPS boasts a remarkable price to feature ratio,” said a statement. With 26 vents working in synergy with the internal air channelling system, this helmet ‘feels as cool as it looks’.

Beyond its ventilated prowess, the Estro MIPS is also comfortable – the MET Safe-T Upsilon retention system ensures no pressure points on the skull. The front side of the helmet features two dedicated ports for securely docking sunglasses while resting or climbing.

The increased head coverage on this model ensures a higher level of protection around the two most sensitive brain areas: the back and the temples. The shell is also fully covered by polycarbonate durability in avoiding any exposed EPS surfaces to outdoor conditions.

Featuring the MIPS-C2 brain protection system, the MET Estro Mips is able to slide relative to the head in the event of a crash, redirecting damaging rotational motion. The MIPS Brain Protection System (BPS) is attached inside the helmet, between the comfort padding and the EPS.

Veleno and Veleno MIPS

“The most versatile helmet of the MET range, making the entire world of cycling accessible in one feature-heavy helmet,” said a statement.

“Naturally born for MTB with a sporty design, this helmet is adaptable to tarmac and gravel roads alike. Widely open, deeper coverage, a versatile visor and a fully polycarbonate wrap to avoiding any exposed EPS surfaces to outdoor conditions.”

Featuring the same engineering of sunglasses slots, ventilation, and comfort features of the Estro, it is the additional versatility of the Veleno models that ‘set them apart’. The Veleno MIPS model features the MIPS-C2 brain protection system.

The helmets are available to purchase now through the Raleigh B2B.