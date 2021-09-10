New Motion Labs launches Evolve Track drivetrains

Share Facebook

New Motion Labs has launched the Evolve Track and Evolve Track 8mm drivetrains.

At Eurobike 2021, the New Motion Labs team showcased the Cervelo T4 kitted out with an Evolve chainring and sprocket.

The Enduo Evolve sprocket contains half the number of teeth of a normal sprocket to facilitate dual engagement. This design reduces the frictional losses witnessed on conventional drivetrains, said New Motion Labs, increasing overall efficiency and lifetime of the chain, chainrings and sprockets.

CEO Marcel Fowler said: “The combination of Enduo tooth profile technology and an 8mm pitch chain represents the highest efficiency drivetrain ever developed for single-speed applications.”

New Motion Labs has unveiled the Enduo Evolve Cargo, designed to meet the specific strength, durability and maintenance requirements of e-cargo bikes.

The Enduo Evolve Cargo series was also displayed at Eurobike, where visitors were able to test ride the tech. There are three products in the Cargo range: the Cargo, the Cargo+ and the Super Cargo.

New Motion Labs is currently partnering with a manufacturer and supplier of cargo e-bikes for a pilot project, where the drivetrain will be tested across six premium cargo e-bikes – three fitted with the Enduo Evolve technology and three identical bikes fitted with conventional drivetrain technologies.

Fowler said: “The Enduo Cargo is the world’s first cargo e-bike specific drivetrain and represents a leap forward in drivetrain technology for the demands of cargo e-bikes, the cargo combines the revolutionary Enduo system and industrial chain technology to create the most durable drivetrain ever.”