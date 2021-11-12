New Orbea Terra re-designed from scratch for gravel market 

Share Facebook

The new Orbea Terra has been unveiled, as the Spanish-based bike builder has redesigned the machine from the ground up for the gravel market.

After the first release of the Terra in 2017, Orbea says the gravel scene has grown at rapid pace, forcing them to revamp their off-road machine for the evolving demands of riders.

This new Terra has been designed for three different types of rider, according to the brand – the ‘true gravel rider’ who likes long days in the saddle, the ‘explorer’ who enjoys the pursuit of new paths and backroads, and the ‘adventurer’ for the rider out on bike-packing trips.

The most notable feature of the Terra is the new storage space in the downtube, called the Lockr, perfect for keeping a spare tube, pump, C02 cartridge or tools.

Orbea has also aimed to make this an ideal machine for light bikepacking, with anchoring points for bags and fenders, and clean cable routing compatible with frame and bar bags.

Geometry has also been adjusted on the new Terra, as the wheelbase was shortened to 420mm for better control and acceleration, while the bottom bracket was lowered to from 68mm to 78mm for greater stability.

The new Terra also has a longer reach with a shorter stem, 110mm down to 90mm and increased head angle from 69-degrees up to 72.

Orbea has released the new Terra in seven different price points with three base colour options, ranging from £2,800 RRP for the M30Team 1X up to £4,999 for the M21eTeam 1x.

The cheaper end comes with the Terra carbon disc frame and carbon forks, a Shimano RX groupset and Orbea wheels.

At the top end, the M21eTeam 1x is upgraded to a SRAM Force eTAP AXS groupset and Fulcrum Rapid Red wheels.

In between the top and bottom end, customers can choose from single chainring, double chainring, electronic or mechanical shifting, Shimano, SRAM of Campagnolo components, or a choice of Vittoria or Pirelli tyres, making it a uniquely customisable offering on the gravel scene.

The Terra will be available on the market in late Autumn, Orbea said.