New Recycles shop set to open its doors in Ilford

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The latest Recycles shop is soon to open its doors in Ilford, Essex.

The Salvation Army initiative has proven successful in its first store launched in Swindon and it has continued to advise, design and build this next generation concept in the recently built Malachi Place, just a few steps from Ilford’s main shopping centre.

This is a social enterprise project in which the Salvation Army support and run a commercial business to educate and train some of their homeless residents and provide them with new skills and a trade to develop.

The used bicycles are mainly provided by the local police lost property department, and once they are delivered, the team strip them down and rebuild the bikes to be sold in the showroom display area along with other complimentary merchandise.

The 1000 sq ft retail area is on the ground floor of a modular building that was completed last year by Redbridge Borough Council.

The store concept allows for two key usage modes, retail and training, and this is achieved by a set of fully mobile units to adapt the layout for flexibility, and adopts the branding palette of TSA combined with a range of low-cost materials.

Read the February issue of BikeBiz below: