New scheme offering discounted See.Sense bike lights to cyclists in Coventry

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

A new scheme means 200 cyclists in Coventry can get their hands on a subsidised bike light for £10.

The See.Sense bike light uses AI technology to flash brighter and faster in riskier situations, such as road junctions, roundabouts and filtering in traffic, helping to increase visibility. It retails at £44.99 outside of the scheme.

It also provides anonymous data to transport planners on things like popular routes, speed, heavy braking, and swerving. This will give the council insights into where to target investment in cycling infrastructure, such as segregated cycleways and cycle parking.

The project is being delivered by Transport for West Midlands (TfWM) to make travel safer for people who cycle.

To sign up to the See.Sense scheme, residents need to apply by 23.59 on Sunday 3rd October by filling in an application form at https://seesense.cc/tfwm. They will be contacted by the project if they’re selected to take part.

Councillor Patricia Hetherton, cabinet member for city services at Coventry City Council, said: “This is a win-win scheme for Coventry, with this great technology offering both individuals and the council additional benefits compared to a standard bike light, all for just £10 for scheme participants. It will allow us to target our investment where it’s needed most by giving us important, anonymised insights.

“As a city region, we’ve asked the Government for funding for cycling infrastructure as part of the City Regional Sustainable Transport Settlement, which will allow us to invest in dedicated cycling infrastructure to improve the experience for cyclists and road users across our city.”

The data insights gathered from this project will support the development of the future Starley Network route, as well as give insights into the quality and safety of people’s current cycling journeys within the corridor. The project forms part of a scheme funded by the Active Travel Fund and is part of a wider programme which is being delivered by TfWM and partners.

Irene McAleese, co-founder and CSO of See.Sense, said: “We’re excited to partner with Coventry City Council and TfWM on this smart cycling project, which brings people, technology and data together to help provide data-driven decisions that will enable more cycling.”