New secure cycle parking set for Colchester town centre

Plans for a new indoor secure cycle parking located in Portal Place have been approved by Colchester Borough Council’s planning committee.

The plans look to deliver premises that provide secure parking, to encourage those working or visiting the town centre to cycle into town. The site will be able to accommodate around 45 bikes, plus e-cargo bikes, with purpose-built storage available for hire by residents and businesses.

The unit will be sub-let to Colchester Bike Kitchen, which provides a community bike workshop where Colchester residents and visitors can access tools and learn how to repair their bike under the supervision of experienced bike mechanics.

Councillor Simon Crow, portfolio holder for environment and sustainability, said: “I am extremely pleased that plans to provide safe, secure cycle parking in the town centre can continue to move forward. This facility will be a great incentive to encourage more people to cycle into the town centre – reducing emissions and providing numerous health benefits – secure in the knowledge their bikes will be safe when they return.

“This project is recognition of our commitment to tackling the climate challenge. Giving residents and visitors more sustainable travel options into the town centre is a key part of this. We will continue to lead the way, by providing resources to make it easier for people to make greener choices.”

Phineas Wenlock, senior mechanic at Colchester Bike Kitchen, said: “We’re really excited to be moving into this new facility. The demand from people wanting to work on and learn to fix their own bikes has increased massively over the last 18-months, so it will be fantastic to offer them a larger, better-equipped workshop. We are really looking forward to welcoming customers, both old and new, through the doors!”

Funding for this project will initially be for three years and it is being supported by Colchester Borough Council, Essex County Council and Defra. The facility will be self-serve and users will sign up to the scheme and be managed by a booking and payment system. The unit will be covered by CCTV and overseen by staff at the community bike facility. It is anticipated that the secure cycle park could be opened this winter.