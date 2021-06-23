New tubeless tyre sealant comes to UK market

Share Facebook

A new, high-performance tyre sealant is coming to the UK market, just in time for the arrival of new CST cycle tyre stock in the race, road, hybrid and off-road sectors.

Further to the recent arrival of 7x new CST flagship cycle tyre patterns, CST cycle distributor Bickers is introducing a new CST tubeless tyre sealant.

The sealant has been designed to seal holes of up to 7mm in diameter. Formulated to spread evenly throughout the inside of the whole tyre, the sealant’s anti-ball formula ensures “even, perfect coverage for continued smooth riding, minimal rolling resistance, and all-round puncture protection”. In addition, CST’s tyre sealant is designed, engineered and made in the UK.

The CST tyre sealant comes in both a 1L bottle for workshop use, retailing at £27.99, and a 250ml bottle for home use retailing at £9.99, including VAT. For a limited time only, anyone who buys two tubeless-ready tyres before the end of July will receive a 250ml bottle of CST tubeless tyre sealant for free with their order. Terms and conditions can be viewed at shop.cst-tyres.co.uk.

To discuss CST tyres or CST tyre sealant, please contact Bickers on 01394 604040 or speak to the brand manager direct on 07495 581406.

