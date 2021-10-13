New VanMoof V set to disrupt high-speed bike category

Share Facebook

VanMoof has announced a new, faster e-bike that will ‘redefine city mobility for good’.

The VanMoof V is the brand’s first high-speed e-bike. With integrated speed settings to match country regulations, the VanMoof V will be capable of hitting speeds up to 50 km/h or 31 mp/h, said the brand, and will be full of new features optimised to ‘shrink even the biggest cities’.

Featuring two-wheel drive, front and rear suspension, thicker tyres and a new frame design, the VanMoof V will be optimised for smoother and longer-distance riding. The bike’s dual motors will provide more powerful acceleration, while intelligent motor control will enhance traction for safety and performance.

The VanMoof V will be packed with the latest signature VanMoof tech including the Turbo Boost, Kick Lock for keyless locking, automatic gear shifting, and Theft Defense.

“The VanMoof V is our first hyperbike, an e-bike dedicated to higher speed and longer distance,” said Ties Carlier, co-founder of VanMoof. “I believe this new type of high-speed e-bike can fully replace scooters and cars in the city by 2025.”

Currently in the engineering stage, the VanMoof V is available for invite-only reservations, with first deliveries expected by the end of 2022. The brand is giving its own community of riders the chance to reserve the VanMoof V first. For a wider audience, reservation codes will be shared periodically via a waitlist on vanmoof.com.