New Wattbike Icon now available to public

Wattbike’s new indoor training bike, designed for commercial use, is now being offered to individuals.

Designed to improve the performance of athletes of all ages and abilities, and most often seen in gyms, health centres and elite sports institutions, the Wattbike Icon has been introduced to complement the Wattbike Pro and Trainer in commercial settings.

However, Wattbike is opening up this product to the public, for those who want their training to continue with limited interruption, during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Although vital, social distancing steps can be challenging for both physical training and mental health,” said a statement. “Following the recent closure of all UK gyms and leisure centres, many UK Wattbikers are seeking indoor alternatives to their usual training sessions.”

The new Wattbike Icon is available for £2,499 – a saving of £620. Built for commercial use and including the full colour, 11in touchscreen, it can be purchased by the public for a limited time only, with the option of six months 0% finance.