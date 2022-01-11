Next month’s CABDA Midwest expo cancelled

Share Facebook

The 2022 edition of CABDA’s Midwest Expo will not take place next month due to caution over Covid, it has been announced.

The event was set to take place from 9th to 10th February at the Schaumburg Convention Center – Chicago Metro Area, but organisers said they are working with exhibitors and the venue to find alternative dates.

“Out of an abundance of caution, our 2022 Midwest Expo will NOT take place on Feb 9-10,” a statement on CABDA Expo’s website said. “We are working with our exhibitors and with our venue to find alternative dates.”

The statement continued: “More information will be forthcoming. Thank you so very much for your support! Thank you so much for coming out and supporting CABDA during this past year!”

CABDA Midwest is CABDA’s longest-running event and has seen considerable growth over the years. Traditionally held in February, the 2021 edition took place in September due to Covid-19, but planned to revert back to its traditional winter dates for 2022 and beyond.

The dates for next year’s expos are on the website, with 2023’s CABDA Midwest set to take place from 8th to 9th February at Chicago Metro. The 2023 CABDA West will be held from 10th to 11th January at Los Angeles Metro, and 2023’s CABDA East will be taking place from 8th to 9th March at New York City Metro.

Last year’s CABDA expos were hosted as hybrid events, with show activities taking place both in-person and also virtually on the new online platform CABDA Connect. Each of the three shows featured two days of physical exhibits, seminars, keynotes and meetings, followed a few days later by a day of virtual activities.

The 2021 CABDA West also took place in a new venue, the Ontario Convention Center outside Los Angeles.