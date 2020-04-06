NHS staff offered free Cycling UK membership

Share Facebook

NHS workers are being offered free Cycling UK membership, including third-party insurance and legal advice.

Membership is accessed via the charity’s website and will last for the next three months.

“[Last Thursday], along with the rest of the nation, I cheered and clapped for our NHS heroes from my doorstep,” said Paul Tuohy, Cycling UK’s chief executive. “These brave men and women are putting their lives on the line for us every time they go to work and deserve everyone’s support and respect.

“That’s why we’ve made Cycling UK membership available to every NHS worker who is cycling to work. Hopefully, they will never need to use the insurance and legal advice that comes with it, but just as they’ve got our back in case the worst happens, Cycling UK wants to make sure everyone in the NHS who needs it is looked after too – it’s the least we can do.”

The charity has also put together an advice page with articles and videos on essential cycling skills NHS staff new to cycling can use. These include tips on how to cycle safely, a journey planner, basic maintenance and also how to lock your bike securely. This information and how NHS staff can access the free membership offer is available here.

“Cycling UK couldn’t make this offer to the nation’s real heroes if it wasn’t for the ongoing support of our 68,000 members,” added Tuohy. “But by opening up our membership to those who need it most, it is likely to impact our finances.

“I’m appealing to our members and the wider cycling community who can afford it to make a small donation, so we can keep on helping those who need it the most.”

For NHS workers who are already Cycling UK members, the charity will extend the current membership by an extra three months.