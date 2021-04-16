Nick Rennie appointed Scottish Cycling’s new CEO

Share Facebook

Nick Rennie has been appointed as Scottish Cycling’s new chief executive officer.

Rennie joins from Scottish Curling, where he is head of development, responsible for the sport’s strategic leadership and development. Scottish Cycling will be able to draw on his wealth of experience in the sports sector, with Rennie having worked with a number of sports’ governing bodies and partner organisations in both development and performance areas.

Prior to joining Scottish Curling, he spent 12 years at Scottish Rugby in a number of senior management positions, including as head of club services. He also previously worked at sportscotland and the Scottish Institute of Sport in a number of roles.

Rennie takes over from Craig Burn, who recently joined the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships as the director of strategy, policy and impacts, after nearly a decade at the helm of Scottish Cycling.

“I am very excited to be joining such a progressive organisation and I am looking forward to working with the board, staff and cycling community to build on the strong foundations already in place, as we develop a nation of cyclists,” said Rennie.

“A key focus will be to capitalise on the increased interest and numbers of people cycling in Scotland over the past year as a result of the pandemic, and working closely with the range of partner organisations in this area, to ensure everyone has the opportunity to ride a bike and realise their full potential.

“Also with the 2023 Cycling World Championships on the horizon, I want to ensure we maximise the organisation’s profile and grasp the opportunities to move the sport to the next level, when Scotland hosts the biggest ever global cycling event in just over two years’ time.

“As a passionate club cyclist, this is my dream job. It will be a privilege to work in the sport and I am really looking forward to getting started.”

Martin Cooke, chair of Scottish Cycling, added: “I am delighted to welcome Nick as our new CEO after a thorough recruitment process. His drive and ambition shone through from the start and is backed up by his wide-ranging background in sport and his love for cycling in particular.

“I believe that he has all the attributes necessary to lead and work effectively with not just the staff and the Board, but also the members, volunteers and other stakeholders that we rely on, to take Scottish Cycling to even greater success.”

Rennie will take up his new position on 24th May.

