Nominate now for Best Independent Bike Dealer

Following the commencement of the nominations process for the BikeBiz Awards earlier this month, we’ll be highlighting each and every category from our list of expertly-curated accolades, designed to reflect the varied and vibrant nature of the sector: from prizes that honour local independents and distribution giants through to awards for innovative brands and those providing essential services to the industry including training, advocacy and beyond.

Today, we’re showcasing Best Independent Bike Dealer. Previous winners include Backyard Bike Shop (2019), Woodrup Cycles (2018), Velorution of London (2017), Tweeks Cycles (2015), Chevin Cycles, Otley (2014), Rutland Cycling (2013 and 2011) and Sigma Sport (2012).

Who should you nominate?

Any bricks and mortar bike retailer, or firm involved in the repair of bikes, with three stores or fewer.

Criteria

Businesses will be judged on the quality of customer service and the range offered.

Nominees must provide a 200-word statement covering:

Their customer service policy

Their range of services and stock

What knowledge and skills their staff offer

Additional credit could include, but is not limited to IBDs which have:

Built a community around their store

Adopted disruptive and/or innovative retail strategies

Seen business growth over the last year

Been active in relevant cycling events over the last year

Entries and nominations for all categories can be made using the quick and easy online form. The deadline is Friday 16th October.

More details on all categories can be viewed online.

The Awards is returning for its 12th iteration this year in a digital format, forgoing a live event to ensure those working tirelessly to keep the sector’s wheels turning can receive the recognition they deserve while ensuring the safety of all involved.

The decision-making process will follow the usual format, with the winners being revealed online on Friday 11th December.

For sponsorship and promotion opportunities, please contact Richard Setters.

www.bikebizawards.com

