Nominate now for Best Omnichannel Retailer

Following the commencement of the nominations process for the BikeBiz Awards earlier this week, we’ll be highlighting each and every category from our list of expertly-curated accolades, designed to reflect the varied and vibrant nature of the sector: from prizes that honour local independents and distribution giants through to awards for innovative brands and those providing essential services to the industry including training, advocacy and beyond.
Today, we’re showcasing Best Omnichannel Retailer, which was awarded last year to Sigma Sports.
Who should you nominate?
Omnichannel retailers carrying bikes as part of their ranges, or offering cycle repair services, as well as a competitive online store.
Criteria
Businesses will be judged on the quality of the range offered and customer service, as well as their reputation for effective and efficient transactions, swift delivery and packaging.
Nominees must provide a 200-word statement covering:
What their customer service policy is
What cycle-related services and stock they offer in-store
What stock they offer on the website
What cycling knowledge and skills their staff has
Additional credit could include, but is not limited to omnichannel retailers which have:
Built a community around their store/s
Adopted disruptive and/or innovative retail strategies
Seen business growth over the last year
Supported the cycling industry on the whole over the last year
Contributed positively to cycling charities over the last year
Been active in relevant cycling events over the last year
An efficient and visually appealing website design
Supported the cycling industry at large over the last year
Entries and nominations for all categories can be made using the quick and easy online form, and the deadline is Friday 16th October.
More details on all categories can be viewed online.
The Awards is returning for its 12th iteration this year in a digital format, forgoing a live event to ensure those working tirelessly to keep the sector’s wheels turning can receive the recognition they deserve while ensuring the safety of all involved.
The decision-making process will follow the usual format, with the winners being revealed online on Friday 11th December.
For sponsorship and promotion opportunities, please contact Richard Setters.
