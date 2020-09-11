Nominate now for Best Omnichannel Retailer

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Following the commencement of the nominations process for the BikeBiz Awards earlier this week, we’ll be highlighting each and every category from our list of expertly-curated accolades, designed to reflect the varied and vibrant nature of the sector: from prizes that honour local independents and distribution giants through to awards for innovative brands and those providing essential services to the industry including training, advocacy and beyond.

Today, we’re showcasing Best Omnichannel Retailer, which was awarded last year to Sigma Sports.

Who should you nominate?

Omnichannel retailers carrying bikes as part of their ranges, or offering cycle repair services, as well as a competitive online store.

Criteria

Businesses will be judged on the quality of the range offered and customer service, as well as their reputation for effective and efficient transactions, swift delivery and packaging.

Nominees must provide a 200-word statement covering:

What their customer service policy is

What cycle-related services and stock they offer in-store

What stock they offer on the website

What cycling knowledge and skills their staff has