Nominate now for Best Retailer Services

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Following the commencement of the nominations process for the BikeBiz Awards last week, we’ll be highlighting each and every category from our list of expertly-curated accolades, designed to reflect the varied and vibrant nature of the sector: from prizes that honour local independents and distribution giants through to awards for innovative brands and those providing essential services to the industry including training, advocacy and beyond.

Today, we’re showcasing Best Retailer Services, which was awarded last year to V12 Retail Finance.

Who should you nominate?

Any company providing services to benefit cycle industry members, e.g. training, EPOS, bike fitting software, etc.

Criteria

Nominees will be judged on the positive impact of their service to the cycling industry.

Nominees must provide a 200-word statement covering:

How their service benefits the cycling industry on the whole

How their service is unique

What specialist knowledge and skills they are able to share with the industry

Additional credit could include, but is not limited to those which have:

Supported and worked with IBDs in 2020

Used multiple platforms to reach as many retailers and consumers as possible

Made mainstream impact to benefit the cycle trade over the last year

Entries and nominations for all categories can be made using the quick and easy online form. The deadline is Friday 16th October.

More details on all categories can be viewed online.

The Awards is returning for its 12th iteration this year in a digital format, forgoing a live event to ensure those working tirelessly to keep the sector’s wheels turning can receive the recognition they deserve while ensuring the safety of all involved.

The decision-making process will follow the usual format, with the winners being revealed online on Friday 11th December.

For sponsorship and promotion opportunities, please contact Richard Setters.

www.bikebizawards.com

Read the September issue of BikeBiz below: