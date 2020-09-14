Nominate now for Bike Distributor of the Year

Following the commencement of the nominations process for the BikeBiz Awards last week, we’ll be highlighting each and every category from our list of expertly-curated accolades, designed to reflect the varied and vibrant nature of the sector: from prizes that honour local independents and distribution giants through to awards for innovative brands and those providing essential services to the industry including training, advocacy and beyond.

Today, we’re showcasing Bike Distributor of the Year. Previous winners include Silverfish UK (2019 and 2018), Moore Large (2017) and Cycling Sports Group UK (2015 and 2014).

Who should you nominate?

Any distributor that stocks a range of quality bikes, and that has a history of reliable service.

Criteria

Businesses will be judged on the quality of the range offered, reputation for effective and efficient transactions, swift delivery and packaging.

Nominees must provide a 200-word statement covering:

What their customer service policy is

What standout products and brands they offer to retailers – especially those for which the nominee has exclusive distribution

How the team shares its industry knowledge and expertise with partner retailers to help them boost their businesses

Additional credit could include, but is not limited to distributors which have:

Been active in relevant cycling events over the last year

Supported up-and-coming cycling brands and designers in 2020

Entries and nominations for all categories can be made using the quick and easy online form. The deadline is Friday 16th October.

More details on all categories can be viewed online.

The Awards is returning for its 12th iteration this year in a digital format, forgoing a live event to ensure those working tirelessly to keep the sector’s wheels turning can receive the recognition they deserve while ensuring the safety of all involved.

The decision-making process will follow the usual format, with the winners being revealed online on Friday 11th December.

For sponsorship and promotion opportunities, please contact Richard Setters.

www.bikebizawards.com

Read the September issue of BikeBiz below: