Nominate now for BikeBiz Woman of the Year

Following the commencement of the nominations process for the BikeBiz Awards earlier this week, we’ll be highlighting each and every category from our list of expertly-curated accolades, designed to reflect the varied and vibrant nature of the sector: from prizes that honour local independents and distribution giants through to awards for innovative brands and those providing essential services to the industry including training, advocacy and beyond.

Today, we’re showcasing the BikeBiz Woman of the Year Award. Previous winners include Rachael Walker, Hopetech (2019) and Ceri Dipple (2018).

Who should you nominate?

Any woman who has made a marked impact in the cycle industry over the last year.

Criteria

Third-party nominators must provide a 200-word statement demonstrating the ways in which the individual has made an impact in the industry over the last year – the nominee may also provide this statement if she wishes.

Entries and nominations for all categories can be made using the quick and easy online form, and the deadline is Friday 16th October.

More details on all categories can be viewed online.