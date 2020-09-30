Nominate now for Cycle Advocacy Award

Share Facebook

Following the commencement of the nominations process for the BikeBiz Awards earlier this month, we’ll be highlighting each and every category from our list of expertly-curated accolades, designed to reflect the varied and vibrant nature of the sector: from prizes that honour local independents and distribution giants through to awards for innovative brands and those providing essential services to the industry including training, advocacy and beyond.

Today, we’re showcasing the Cycle Advocacy Award, which was awarded last year to Cycling UK.

Who should you nominate?

Any company advocating cycling throughout the UK to the benefit the cycle industry members, e.g. promoting funding schemes, cycling education, UK infrastructure, etc.

Criteria

Nominees will be judged on the positive impact of their service to the cycling industry.

Nominees must provide a 200-word statement covering:

How their service benefits the cycling industry on the whole

How their service is unique

What impact their service has had in 2020

Additional credit could include, but is not limited to those which have:

Supported and worked with IBDs in 2020

Used multiple platforms to reach as many retailers and consumers as possible

Made mainstream impact to benefit the cycle trade over the last year

Entries and nominations for all categories can be made using the quick and easy online form. The deadline is Friday 16th October.

More details on all categories can be viewed online.