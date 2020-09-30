Nominate now for Cycle Advocacy Award

Following the commencement of the nominations process for the BikeBiz Awards earlier this month, we’ll be highlighting each and every category from our list of expertly-curated accolades, designed to reflect the varied and vibrant nature of the sector: from prizes that honour local independents and distribution giants through to awards for innovative brands and those providing essential services to the industry including training, advocacy and beyond.
Today, we’re showcasing the Cycle Advocacy Award, which was awarded last year to Cycling UK.
Who should you nominate?
Any company advocating cycling throughout the UK to the benefit the cycle industry members, e.g. promoting funding schemes, cycling education, UK infrastructure, etc.
Criteria
Nominees will be judged on the positive impact of their service to the cycling industry.
Nominees must provide a 200-word statement covering:
How their service benefits the cycling industry on the whole
How their service is unique
What impact their service has had in 2020
Additional credit could include, but is not limited to those which have:
Supported and worked with IBDs in 2020
Used multiple platforms to reach as many retailers and consumers as possible
Made mainstream impact to benefit the cycle trade over the last year
Entries and nominations for all categories can be made using the quick and easy online form. The deadline is Friday 16th October.
More details on all categories can be viewed online.
The Awards is returning for its 12th iteration this year in a digital format, forgoing a live event to ensure those working tirelessly to keep the sector’s wheels turning can receive the recognition they deserve while ensuring the safety of all involved.
The decision-making process will follow the usual format, with the winners being revealed online on Friday 11th December.
For sponsorship and promotion opportunities, please contact Richard Setters.
