Nominate now for Innovation from a Newcomer

Following the commencement of the nominations process for the BikeBiz Awards earlier this month, we’ll be highlighting each and every category from our list of expertly-curated accolades, designed to reflect the varied and vibrant nature of the sector: from prizes that honour local independents and distribution giants through to awards for innovative brands and those providing essential services to the industry including training, advocacy and beyond.

Today, we’re showcasing Innovation from a Newcomer. Previous winners include Hexlox (2019), Spin Shed (2018) and KitBrix (2017).

Who should you nominate?

Any brand less than a year old which has launched a product demonstrating groundbreaking design and R&D.

Criteria

Nominees will be judged on the level of innovation of the entrant product, its quality, and investment into R&D.

Nominees must provide a 200-word statement covering:

In what ways their portfolio demonstrates outstanding innovation in design

How the R&D process was used during product development

How the product improves the cycling experience

Their distribution arrangements

Additional credit could include, but is not limited to newcomers which have:

Supported and worked with IBDs

Used a business strategy demonstrating outstanding innovation

Supported up-and-coming cycling designers

Entries and nominations for all categories can be made using the quick and easy online form. The deadline is Friday 16th October.

More details on all categories can be viewed online.

The Awards is returning for its 12th iteration this year in a digital format, forgoing a live event to ensure those working tirelessly to keep the sector’s wheels turning can receive the recognition they deserve while ensuring the safety of all involved.

The decision-making process will follow the usual format, with the winners being revealed online on Friday 11th December.

For sponsorship and promotion opportunities, please contact Richard Setters.

www.bikebizawards.com

