Nominate now for P&A Brand of the Year

Following the commencement of the nominations process for the BikeBiz Awards last week, we’ll be highlighting each and every category from our list of expertly-curated accolades, designed to reflect the varied and vibrant nature of the sector: from prizes that honour local independents and distribution giants through to awards for innovative brands and those providing essential services to the industry including training, advocacy and beyond.

Today, we’re showcasing P&A Brand of the Year. Previous winners include Muc-Off (2019 and 2018), Giro (2017and 2015), Lezyne (2014 and 2012) and Hope (2013).

Who should you nominate?

Any active P&A brand that has launched a new product within the last year.

Criteria

Businesses will be judged on consistent quality in product range, vision and innovation in creating new models, regular releases or model updates in keeping with industry progress, quality of materials and industry reputation.

Nominees must provide a 200-word statement covering:

Explanation as to how the products they manufacture are of a high quality

How they contributed innovative products to the market in 2020

What standout products and brands they offer

Their distribution arrangements

Additional credit could include, but is not limited to brands which have:

Launched products in the last year that have satisfied a particular niche in the market

Supported IBDs in 2020

Supported up-and-coming cycling brands and designers in 2020

Entries and nominations for all categories can be made using the quick and easy online form. The deadline is Friday 16th October.

More details on all categories can be viewed online.

The Awards is returning for its 12th iteration this year in a digital format, forgoing a live event to ensure those working tirelessly to keep the sector’s wheels turning can receive the recognition they deserve while ensuring the safety of all involved.

The decision-making process will follow the usual format, with the winners being revealed online on Friday 11th December.

For sponsorship and promotion opportunities, please contact Richard Setters.

www.bikebizawards.com

