Nominations close Friday for BikeBiz Awards 2021

Nominations will close this Friday, 22nd October, for the BikeBiz Awards 2021 in association with Tannus Tyres.

Members of the cycling trade community are invited to put themselves in the running for one of our prestigious awards using the quick and easy online form. Cycling enthusiasts are also encouraged to nominate their favourite brands, retailers and individuals in any relevant category.

The categories for this year’s Awards are:

– BikeBiz Woman of the Year

– Best Omnichannel Retailer

– Bike Distributor of the Year

– P&A Brand of the Year

– Best Retailer Services

– Best Independent Bike Dealer

– P&A Distributor of the Year

– Bike Brand of the Year

– Innovation from a Newcomer

– Cycle Advocacy Award

More details on each category can be viewed online.

Tannus Tyres will act as the headline sponsor for this year’s Awards, which is returning for its 13th iteration in a digital format.

“Tannus Tyres is incredibly grateful to be associated with the BikeBiz Awards 2021. It is an honour to be the headline sponsor for such prestigious awards and we look forward to seeing the nominations and winners. The awards recognise the very best in our fast-growing industry and it is exciting to see every aspect of the cycling industry being celebrated. Such awards encourage everyone to push their talent and hard work to produce exceptional personalities, brands, content and products. Tannus wishes all the nominees the best of luck.”

The entry and decision-making process will follow the usual format, with the winners being revealed online on Friday 10th December.

For sponsorship and promotion opportunities, please contact Richard Setters.

www.bikebizawards.com

www.tannus.co.uk