Nominations open for 2021’s 100 Women in Cycling

Cycling UK is calling on the cycling community to share their nominations for 2021’s 100 Women in Cycling.

Launched on International Women’s Day, the search for this year’s 100 Women in Cycling seeks to celebrate inspirational women from across the UK’s cycling scene and forms part of Cycling UK’s Women’s Festival of Cycling.

Last year’s 100 women included names such as Enduro World Series champion mountain biker, Isabeau Courdurier, the first woman to win the Transcontinental race across Europe, Fiona Kolbinger and Olympic gold medallist, Laura Kenny.

The list also includes those whose presence, work and efforts have helped the women’s cycling community develop in ways not always reported in the media.

Cycling UK chief executive, Sarah Mitchell said: “We’re inviting people to nominate their female sporting heroes, influencers who are highlighting issues affecting female cyclists, and industry moguls who are breaking through in a male-dominated field.

“Particularly important for this year’s list are our community champions. Women who teach cycle confidence, maintenance and repair, and who are inspiring and encouraging others to ride.

“The number of men cycling still far exceeds the number of women and we need to do more to ensure that women also get to experience the great benefits of cycling. Cycling UK’s 100 Women in Cycling list celebrates women who help to empower others to get out on their bikes.”

Nominations are now open for 2021’s ‘100 Women in Cycling’, with the final list due to be published when the Women’s Festival of Cycling begins on 17th July. The festival is a celebration of women’s cycling with female-friendly rides and digital events taking place around the country and online until 1st August.

To nominate a woman you think should be celebrated as one of Cycling UK’s 100 Women in Cycling, visit the website.

