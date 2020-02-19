Norco launches new Sight VLT e-MTB

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Norco Bicycles has announced its next generation of electric all-mountain full suspension bikes, available exclusively at Evans Cycles.

The Sight VLT 29 features Norco’s exclusive Ride Aligned design system, providing the same all-mountain performance and handling as the 2020 Sight non-electric platform.

“It’s been just over a year since we launched our first electric full suspension mountain bike, and there’s been a lot happening at Norco since then,” said product manager Jim Jamieson.

“Earlier this fall, we introduced Ride Aligned, and we’ve also seen the emergence of some exciting new e-MTB technology, like the range extender battery.

“The benefit to the new design and tech is really big – and riders really want a 29er – so we had to go for it to keep this bike on top!”

The bike is engineered around a Shimano STEPS e-MTB drive unit with in-tube battery technology and an efficient power management system.

With five models that integrate e-MTB-specific components – including 29in wheels with Maxxis Double Down casing tires, e-rated suspension forks and strong four-piston brakes – the Sight VLT 29 now makes the next level of electric full suspension mountain bike performance available to more riders in both carbon and aluminium.

The Sight VLT 29 is available in S, M, L and XL with 29in wheels in three carbon and two aluminium options.

The new Norco model is available in February 2020.