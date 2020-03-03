North American Handmade Bicycle Show considering postponement

Share Facebook

Organisers of the North American Handmade Bicycle Show (NAHBS) are weighing up whether or not to postpone the 2020 event due to the concerns regarding COVID-19.

The show – due to take place at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas from 20th-22nd March, is “an annual showcase for frame builders and its mission is to celebrate the artistry, skill and inspiration of their craft”.

The full statement read:

To the NAHBS community,

We’re aware of the growing concern of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the public health risks as it continues to spread globally.

Over the past few days, we’ve received inquiries from exhibitors wondering if NAHBS 2020 is going to be cancelled or postponed.

As a global show that attracts exhibitors, media, and attendees from all parts of the world, this is a legitimate question and one that we’re taking very seriously.

We’re actively evaluating news reports and discussing all options both internally and with our vendor partners. We plan to make an official announcement within 24-48 hours on whether we’ll move forward with NAHBS March 20-22, 2020 or postpone to a later date this year, when hopefully this health crisis has subsided.

Thank you for your patience and understanding. Please stay tuned for another update soon.