North American Handmade Bicycle Show postponed due to coronavirus concerns

The North American Handmade Bicycle Show (NAHBS) has been postponed due to concerns of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

It will now take place 21st-23rd August at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, TX. The move in date for exhibitors will be 20th August.

Originally due to take place from 20th-22nd March, the show is “an annual showcase for frame builders and its mission is to celebrate the artistry, skill and inspiration of their craft”.

The full statement read:

To the NAHBS community,

As I sit here watching the news, there is nothing positive about the state of the world in light of the coronavirus (COVID-19). Its grasp on the planet is ever-strengthening as it continues to spread globally, including Europe, Asia, and now here in the USA.

Based on current news reports and travel restrictions, and in talking to many NAHBS exhibitors, media, and partners over the past week, I’ve made the difficult decision to postpone NAHBS and reschedule this year’s show. As a global show that attracts people from all parts of the world, and in evaluating the current variables and public health risks, I feel this is in everyone’s best interest.

The new dates for NAHBS 2020 are Friday August 21st – Sunday August 23rd at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center. Move in date for exhibitors will be Thursday August 20th.

Exhibitor booth space purchased for the March 20 – 22 show dates will be carried over to the August 21 – 23 dates. We’ll provide each exhibitor a new contract reflecting new show dates in the coming days. For anyone that has any questions or concerns, or that is unable to attend NAHBS 2020 in August, please contact me at don@handmadebicycleshow.com or by phone at 502-424-2225.

This was an extremely hard decision to make, as I know we’ve all been preparing throughout the winter and early spring for this gathering of our industry. I understand all of the sacrifices and expenses that have been incurred and understand the inconvenience of this situation for everyone. But my primary priority is to protect the health and safety of our amazing community and feel postponing the show is in our best interest.

I’m praying diligently that everyone in our industry remains safe and healthy, and I look forward to seeing everyone in August. Thank you for your patience and understanding.