North East Lincolnshire Council awarded £2 million for new cycle superhighway

North East Lincolnshire Council and its regeneration partner, ENGIE, have been awarded £2.2 million of Greater Lincolnshire Local Enterprise Partnership (GLLEP) funding to construct a new cycle superhighway from Grimsby to Immingham.

The project is worth a total of £2.6 million, with £400,000 contributed by the council and private sector, and will see 3.8 kilometres of new off-road cycleway constructed to give cyclists a ‘safe and sustainable’ route across the South Humber Bank to access work and training facilities.

When the project is complete, the new cycle links, when combined with existing cycle and walking infrastructure, will provide the “longest continuous off-road cycle link in the borough”.

The new cycleway will be constructed in three locations: part of Hobson Way, Immingham, A180 Westgate roundabout to Lockhill roundabout, Grimsby, and A1173 Immingham to Stallingborough.

Work is planned to take place on the Hobson Way and A180 Westgate to Lockhill roundabout sections first and is expected to start in March.

As part of the initial planning of the project, residents and businesses who may be affected by the works are being contacted and asked to complete a survey with any feedback they have regarding the delivery of the scheme. The third location on the A1173 will start later in the year and a survey will be created regarding this part of the project at a later date.

