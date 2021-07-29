Northern CC teams up with Torino-Nice Rally to help grow event

Share Facebook

Northern Consultancy Co has announced its involvement in the Torino-Nice Rally, a premier bikepacking event set in the mountainous border region between France and Italy.

Starting in early September each year, the first Torino-Nice Rally (TNR) took place in 2016. The rally is run in support of the Smart Shelter Foundation, a non-profit organisation that contributes to improving the living standards of the poorest in society through constructing safe and affordable housing. As part of its projects, it also transfers its knowledge of building technology to the local people.

The event concept is a traditional bikepacking, touring or randonneur style event, where participants are expected to ride in a self-supported style. The TNR starts in the centre of Turin before riders head out on a 600-700km adventure (depending on the route options chosen) and ending in the Mediterranean town of Nice on the French Riviera.

The route includes around 485km of paved roads, with a high point of 2750m, gained while climbing over two cols used in pro-cycling Grand Tours, as well as 240km of rocky, gravel-based military stradas along the border — often hitting an altitude of 2,000m or more. Riders will gain around 15,000 to 20,000m of elevation along the way, taking in highlights such as ‘Little Peru’ – a high-altitude section of military road nicknamed after its prominent, rocky peak backdrop, and Briançon, the highest city in France.

Northern CC has teamed up with the TNR’s founder James Olsen to help grow the event and to continue its fundraising efforts for the Smart Shelter Foundation.

“I am excited to work on such an inspirational project,” said Paul Errington, founder of Northern CC. “The experience of the adventure riders undertake lasts a lifetime while the funds they raise for Smart Shelter will be life-changing for many. We hope to bring our existing skillset in managing global events to aid TNR growth and its contribution to the charity.”

Olsen said: “We are excited to have Northern CC on board for 2022. Their expertise in running world-class gravel events will ensure the Torino Nice Rally is a positive experience for everyone.”

There are set to be several brand sponsorship and collaboration opportunities, for further information contact James Deane at Northern CC: james@northern.cc.

A new website and branding is set to launch in 2022. For now, visitors can learn more about the TNR at https://torino-nice.weebly.com/intro.html

