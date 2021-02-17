Northern Ireland bike crime falls by 18% in 2020 despite surge in sales

Share Facebook

Reported bicycle crimes fell by 18% in Northern Ireland in 2020 compared to 2019, according to the latest crime figures from the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

The first lockdown, from March to May 2020, saw May with the steepest decline, reporting a 15% drop compared to May 2019.

The regions of the UK where cyclists were most likely to have their bicycles taken were Cambridgeshire, which recorded 3.9 bicycle crimes per 1,000 residents, London, which reported 3.3 per 1,000, and Thames Valley, at 2.1 per 1,000. In comparison, Northern Ireland has a rate of just 0.37 reported bicycle crimes per 1,000 residents.

Greg Wilson founder of CompareNI.com, said: “With the nation in lockdown, you would expect bicycle crime to be non-existent, not just down by 18% but the surge in cycling over the last 12 months has been quite unprecedented, with a 78% rise in cycling reported during the course of the first lockdown.

“As the country cautiously prepares to emerge from lockdown, there’s a possibility the number of bicycle thefts might rise sharply, given the increase in bikes available to opportunistic thieves. So bike safety and comprehensive insurance will be important – especially since a large percentage are new owners and perhaps unaware of what’s available to protect themselves and their bicycle.

“From professional cyclists to enthusiasts and from commuters to families just wanting socially distanced leisure time – the range of individual insurance needs is extensive. CompareNI.com launched the UK’s first bicycle insurance comparison website with bespoke bicycle and cyclist insurance providers so customers can see a range of products and compare which type of policy is needed.”

