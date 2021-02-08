Nukeproof appoints Katie Wooster as marketing assistant

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Nukeproof has welcomed Katie Wooster in a newly created role of marketing assistant.

Wooster joins as a passionate mountain biker having lived in Whistler for two years. With a degree in marketing and coming from an action sports background, she has a ‘great understanding’ of the passionate audience Nukeproof appeals to, said the company. She most recently worked in a marketing role with Red Paddle.

“Having wanted to get into the mountain bike industry for some time, when an opportunity arose at Nukeproof, I jumped at the chance,” said Wooster. “Being a huge fan of its bikes (and dreaming of a Mega for a while!) and ethos coupled with the exciting growth of the industry as a whole, it was a no-brainer.

“I’m really looking forward to working together with the team on some awesome projects that are planned and getting to know the industry better – I couldn’t think of a better brand and team to be doing it with.”

Rob Sherratt, Nukeproof global marketing manager, added: “We are stoked to welcome Katie to the Nukeproof team. With Nukeproof going through some exciting times and rapid growth globally, it’s time for this team to expand and she’s a very welcome addition.

“Her passion to work within a sport she loves stands out, along with her positive attitude she has some great experience and education within marketing. It’s an exciting time for the sport as a whole and her addition will be invaluable going forwards as we seek to improve our communications to dealers, athletes, media and customers. She’s already fitting in with our team (despite having to start off working from home).

“We look forward to properly welcoming her in our Nukeproof HQ in Belfast when it reopens back up. With a busy calendar of events, demos and race plan pencilled in we hope to see you soon!”

Nukeproof recently launched its new Mega and Giga frames, but said it has a number of significant launches in 2021 across bike, components and apparel.

Read the February issue of BikeBiz below: