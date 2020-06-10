Nukeproof introduces new Horizon and Neutron wheel range

Share Facebook

Nukeproof has overhauled its Horizon and Neutron wheel ranges.

Both models get new hubs, new rims and are now available as separate front and rear SKUs.

The Neutron with 36 points of engagement while the Horizon has 102 for near-instant pickup. The Horizon also benefits from improved seals and new enduro bearings.

All hubs will be available with HG, XD or Microspline freehubs and no tools are required when swapping freehubs or end caps. The most popular configurations can be bought ‘off-the-shelf’, saving the need to purchase additional end caps or a different freehub in order to get new wheels fitted.

The rims are also new to Nukeproof and feature a 30mm internal width and a 32 spoke count. Horizon wheels also use front and rear-specific rims, with the latter having a slightly heavier, but stronger construction. All wheels come with the rims taped ready for tubeless setup and are supplied with Nukeproof’s aftermarket valves which are compatible with rim protection inserts and have a valve core remover built into the dust cap.

All wheels are now sold separately.

Neutron Front RRP £119.99

Neutron Rear RRP £169.99

Horizon Front RRP £149.99

Horizon Rear RRP £249.99

With stock due to arrive within the next week dealers can place orders with Hotlines now via the usual contact channels.

www.hotlines-uk.com

sales@hotlines-uk.com

0131 319 144