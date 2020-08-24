Öhlins expands roster of OEM partners, releases new fork

Share Facebook

Öhlins is to provide Mondraker, Commencal, Thok and Intense with forks and shocks for their premium e-MTB, enduro and downhill models for MY2021.

The latest expansion also coincides with the addition of a new OEM-only single-crown fork model to the brand’s range – the RXF38 m.1. Developed specifically for the OEM market, the RXF38 m.1 was designed “with long-travel gravity bikes and hard-hitting e-MTBs in-mind”.

Torkel Sintorn, general manager MTB Öhlins Racing AB, said: “We are really honoured to work with some of the biggest bike brands in mountain biking. We pride ourselves on producing top quality products and enjoy working with manufacturers to help create some of the greatest bikes on the market. Working with Mondraker, Commencal, Thok and Intense is the start of a long journey for us, with plenty more brands to come in the very near future.”

Mondraker

Mondraker will be among the first to run the new RXF38 m.1, with the long-travel fork proving an “ideal choice” for its Level RR and super-enduro Crafty Carbon XR e-MTBs. The two models will spec both the TTX22M and TTXAir at the rear respectively. Mondraker’s Foxy Carbon XR 29 and Foxy Carbon RR 29 will also run the RXF36 m.2, paired with the robust and high-performance TTXAir rear shock. The Superfoxy Carbon R and RR will also feature the Öhlins TTXAir shock.

Mondraker product manager Salvador Manchon said: “At Mondraker, we choose to work with brands that share our passion for making bikes feel good on the dirt – it’s at the heart of everything we do. So we didn’t hesitate when the opportunity came to collaborate with one of the world’s leading racing suspension specialists.

“Öhlins’ knowledge and experience in product development will really spice up our bikes’ performance. This is why we are very excited to reveal that the 2021 Level RR, Foxy Carbon XR 29, Foxy Carbon RR 29, Crafty Carbon XR models will all run Öhlin’s new suspension system this year.”

Commencal

Commencal has also chosen to spec Öhlins for MY2021. The 2021 META AM 29 Öhlins ED will benefit from a TTX22M coil rear shock and RXF36 m.2 fork. The DH38 m.1 fork meanwhile, designed for downhill riding, will feature on the new Supreme DH 29/27 Öhlins ED. The TTX22M will provide the bike’s 27.5in rear wheel with ample traction.

Commencal marketing and communications manager Yannick Commencal said: “Working with Öhlins is a great opportunity for us, the brand has an impressive track record of delivering high-performance suspension to a wide range of sporting disciplines and MTB is no different.

“We both share a philosophy of developing our products through racing to deliver the best riding experience possible and working with Öhlins means we can offer a really diverse range of MY2021 bikes that will appeal to a truly broad range of riders.”

Thok and Intense

Thok is the first brand to launch a bike with the new RXF38 m.1. The Öhlins-specced Thok TK01 LTD is an e-MTB made for technical and demanding riding, complete with the TTXAir rear shock.

Intense has also chosen Öhlins for its latest e-MTB model – the Tazer MX. Intense has opted for Öhlins’ dual-crown DH38 m.1 forks at the front, with the TTX22M keeping the bike planted at the rear.

